8 Jaipur men on outing to Tonk district drown in Banas river: Police

Bharatpur: Eight youngsters from Jaipur drowned in the Banas River in Rajasthan’s Tonk district while three others were rescued, police said on Tuesday. After locals learned of the drowning incident, they immediately informed the police, and a joint rescue operation was launched.

Preliminary information suggests the group of 11– believed to be between 25 and 32 years of age– had come to Tonk to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Some entered the river to swim, and others reportedly followed in an attempt to help when they began drowning.

Tonk superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sangwan said that eight of the victims were declared dead by doctors.

The deceased were identified as Naushad Khan, Rusim Khan, and Farhan Khan — all natives of Hasanpura; Rijwan Khan and Bablu — both from Ghat Gate; Nawab Khan and Sajid Khan — both from Kachchi Basti; and Nabed Khan — a resident of Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur.

Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. Their families and Jaipur police have been informed and the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem, the SP added.

The SP said three individuals were rescued with the help of locals and police and are being treated at Saadat Hospital.

They have been identified as Shahrukh Khan (30), Salman Khan (26), and Samir Khan (32) .