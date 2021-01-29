IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 9 ancient Jhalawar idols returned from Ajmer after 113 years
The Jhalawar idols are said to date back to 10th and 11th century.(Sourced Photo)
The Jhalawar idols are said to date back to 10th and 11th century.(Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

9 ancient Jhalawar idols returned from Ajmer after 113 years

  • 9 out of the 12 ancient idols have reached Jhalawar museum from Ajmer, while the remaining idols could not be brought due to their fragile constitution, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota'
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:01 PM IST

After over a long wait of 113 years, nine ancient idols of archaeological importance were finally brought back to Jhalawar from the Rajputana Archaeological Government Museum of Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The move follows the renewed demand to bring back over a dozen ancient Idols to Jhalawar’s archaeological museum, which has been restored and refurbished in the year 2019.

The superintendent of the Jhalawar museum and the state archaeology department in Jhalawar, Umrao Singh, said that 9 out of the 12 ancient idols have reached Jhalawar museum from Ajmer, while the remaining idols could not be brought due to their fragile constitution.

The returned idols include Shiv Parvati Bel, Yog Narayan Vishnu, Toran Dwar, Varah Avatar Khand, Pranay Yugal, Tridev Murti khand, Jain Toran Dwar, Dev Purush Sheesh Khand and Sheesh Khand.

"The idols reportedly date back to the 10th -11th century," said Umrao Singh.

Also Read: Rajasthan reduces 2% VAT on fuel after premium petrol price crossed 100-mark

Rajesh Gupta Karawan, the general secretary of district Congress committee and a social worker had written to the district administration and the archaeology department requesting them to bring back Jhalawar idols. He thanked both for “respecting” the sentiments of the people of Jhalawar.

Historian Lalit Sharma said, "These ancient idols were sent from Jhalawar in the year 1908, prior to Indian independence, since there was only one archaeological museum in the state in Ajmer but later, those idols never returned despite the establishment of an archaeology museum in Jhalawar in the year 1915".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news archaeology
app
Close
e-paper
The Pachpadra refinery is being jointly developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) -- 74:26 joint venture between HPCL and the government of Rajasthan.(Bloomberg/Representational picture)
The Pachpadra refinery is being jointly developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) -- 74:26 joint venture between HPCL and the government of Rajasthan.(Bloomberg/Representational picture)
jaipur news

Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Rajasthan industries minister Parasadi Lal Meena says the state will grow into a major hub for petrochemicals products after the launch of the refinery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jhalawar idols are said to date back to 10th and 11th century.(Sourced Photo)
The Jhalawar idols are said to date back to 10th and 11th century.(Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

9 ancient Jhalawar idols returned from Ajmer after 113 years

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota'
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • 9 out of the 12 ancient idols have reached Jhalawar museum from Ajmer, while the remaining idols could not be brought due to their fragile constitution, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s comment comes amid ongoing protests being carried out by farmers in and around the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws that were implemented by the Centre in September.(PTI photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s comment comes amid ongoing protests being carried out by farmers in and around the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws that were implemented by the Centre in September.(PTI photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan reduces 2% VAT on fuel after premium petrol price crossed 100-mark

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also urged the Central government to reduce taxes on petrol an diesel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says Centre should explain the reason for high prices of petrol and diesel(Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says Centre should explain the reason for high prices of petrol and diesel(Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Petrol costs 101.80 per litre in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • Prices of petrol and diesel across the country are market-determined and attract uniform central excise duty, but their prices differ from state to state because of the wide variations in the local levies or value-added tax.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: 8 members of a family killed in road accident in Tonk

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Four others were injured when a speeding truck hit their vehicle as they were returning from Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

'Farmers’ movement arisen from distrust': Ashok Gehlot

By Sachin Saini, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Gehlot went on to say that such a situation has come in the country where there is pressure on all institutions such as the judiciary and the CBI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police said that the accused had dismantled the thatched roof of the woman’s house to make an entry into her home when she was alone at night. They also shot the video of the rape and circulated it.(AP FILE)
The police said that the accused had dismantled the thatched roof of the woman’s house to make an entry into her home when she was alone at night. They also shot the video of the rape and circulated it.(AP FILE)
jaipur news

3 men gang-rape 25-year-old woman, then show up at home to threaten family

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Rajasthan police is looking into allegations that the local police officer, who was under transfer, did not register the FIR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Money matters to happiness more than previously thought: Study(Unsplash)
Money matters to happiness more than previously thought: Study(Unsplash)
jaipur news

Directorate General of GST Intelligence detects fake invoices worth over 700 cr

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The total detected amount in major fake invoice cases is 798.88 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of farmers from Rajasthan will march to Delhi in their vehicles including tractors on the Republic Day, said a farmer leader.(Reuters/Representational picture)
A group of farmers from Rajasthan will march to Delhi in their vehicles including tractors on the Republic Day, said a farmer leader.(Reuters/Representational picture)
jaipur news

Republic Day tractor rally from Rajasthan to feature tableaus from states

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • A prominent farmer leader said they will display tableaus of around 14 states in the tractor parade and around 2000 vehicles, including tractors, will participate in the rally on the Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case dated back to 2011, when a Congress government under Ashok Gehlot reversed a decision by the first Raje government in 2005 not to give a single deed to a private firm for three khasras of agricultural land in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area.(PTI file photo)
The case dated back to 2011, when a Congress government under Ashok Gehlot reversed a decision by the first Raje government in 2005 not to give a single deed to a private firm for three khasras of agricultural land in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area.(PTI file photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt seeks withdrawal of land scam case against ex-IAS, 2 others

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The three officials are retired IAS officer GS Sandhu, former Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Nishkam Diwakar and Onkar Mal Saini, a serving RAS officer. Sandhu is now an advisor to Rajasthan Cricket Association president Vaibhav Gehlot, son of CM Ashok Gehlot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt seeks withdrawal of ‘land scam’ case against GS Sandhu, others

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • The government claims that there's no proof either of any loss of revenue and of benefits accruing to department officials or of their involvement in any conspiracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rajasthan high court's instruction has come on a petition filed by Karan Johar (HT Photo)
The Rajasthan high court's instruction has come on a petition filed by Karan Johar (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul

By HT Correspondent, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is one of the 12 members of the core group.(PTI Photo)
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is one of the 12 members of the core group.(PTI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan BJP’s core group underlines efforts to bridge differences

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said that attempts have been made to include almost all the major communities in the core group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal had links with the infamous Lawrence Vishnoi gang of western Rajasthan(Sourced Photo)
Vishal had links with the infamous Lawrence Vishnoi gang of western Rajasthan(Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

Man behind extortion, death threats to Rajasthan BJP leader idolises Dawood

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • The accused put up the warning against the corporator on his facebook page and made offers to hire contract killers, following which, police’s cyber cell traced and nabbed him
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF said the Pakistani rangers confirmed that the youth had been detained after crossing over. (Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
BSF said the Pakistani rangers confirmed that the youth had been detained after crossing over. (Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
india news

Caught entering girlfriend’s home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP