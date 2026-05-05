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9-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan village; Om Birla pays condolence visit

9-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan village; Om Birla pays condolence visit

Published on: May 05, 2026 01:06 am IST
PTI |
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Kota, A nine-year-old girl was attacked and mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs after she left her home to defecate in the fields near a village in Rajasthan's Bundi district on early Monday, officials said.

9-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan village; Om Birla pays condolence visit

Hearing of the tragedy, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi parliamentarian Om Birla visited the aggrieved family at their village later in the day and paid condolence. He handed over compensation of 1 lakh to the family, promising another 1 lakh aid through public funding, and directed Bundi collector for further assistance from the administration.

He also directed authorities to ensure preventive measures against attack by stray dogs.

The deceased Rinku Bheel, a resident of Alkodia village under Talera police station, was a student of Class 3 at a local government school and came from a family of daily wage labourers.

The incident occurred around 6 am Monday, when the minor, as usual, left her thatched home in the village to defecation in the fields near her house.

Meanwhile, on hearing of the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cut short his scheduled programme and reached Alkodia village, where he extended condolence to the aggrieved parents at their home.

Birla also handed over compensation of 1 lakh to the family and assured 1 lakh more through public funding, besides directing authorities to extend all possible aid to the aggrieved family as per norms, and provide benefits under government schemes including PM Awas Yojana.

Birla also directed the district authorities to ensure preventive measures against stray dogs.

Earlier, in February, a pack of stray dogs left a girl severely injured in a government school in Sitapura under the same police station. The victim is said to be undergoing treatment even now.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / 9-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan village; Om Birla pays condolence visit
Home / Cities / Jaipur / 9-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan village; Om Birla pays condolence visit
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