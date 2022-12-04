After Manipal University row, Rajasthan student calls out professor over Islamophobic slurs

After last month's Manipal University ‘terrorist row’, another incident of similar communal slurs has come to light from a college in Rajasthan after a female student from a Muslim background claimed that she had been facing threats after she called out her professor for allegedly making prejudiced remarks during a history class.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the woman narrating the incident was doing rounds on social media platforms on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened on November 21 at MBR College in Balotra in Rajasthan's Barmer district. In the video – that could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times – the woman was heard saying that they were having a discussion on Gautam Buddha when the history professor suddenly switched over to talking about the Shraddha murder case. “Sir suddenly started saying ‘Do you know Aaftab cut Shraddha in 35 pieces, he did not even have mercy, Muslims are so merciless’…,” she claimed in the video in Hindi.

She further claimed that the professor started making offensive remarks about her religion like “Muslims say that if you kill one Hindu you’ll get rewarded by Hajj and if you kill two, you'll get Jannat" and “they are terrorists, they are Pakistani, stay away from them”. She added that when she got up from her seat to protest, he told her it was “written in Quran”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman also alleged that the college authorities took no action and instead asked her to end the discussion there. When she stepped out of the college, she said, a person named Raju Chaudhury started threatening her. “He told me go to the police station if you can, then you know what we will do to you…he ran his car on my foot and asked his peers to take me inside the college…kept me locked in for two hours…they said if you try to get out you know we are so many boys, what we will do to you…so I told them I will not tell anyone,” she claimed, adding that they followed her till her home and threatened her to keep her mouth shut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman claimed that no action has been taken against the teacher so far.

Last month, at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka's Udupi district, a video of a student calling out a professor for labelling him a 'terrorist' went viral on social media platforms. The professor was eventually barred from taking classes, the university had said in a statement, adding that an enquiry team was formed to probe the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON