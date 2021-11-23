Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
jaipur news

Alwar Municipal Council chairperson, son held for taking bribe worth 80,000

The mother-son duo was caught red-handed after they demanded a bribe of ₹3.50 lakh as commission for development works done in the area.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:09 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

The chairperson of Alwar Municipal Council and her son were on Monday arrested allegedly for taking bribe of 80,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

Accused Beena Gupta and her son Kuldeep Gupta had demanded bribe of 3.50 lakh as a commission for development works done in the area.

The complaint was verified and Kuldeep was arrested red-handed taking bribe of 80,000 and Beena was also subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Topics
bribery case
