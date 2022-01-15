Alwar rape case: Doctor treating minor says no injury in private parts

A senior doctor in Jaipur treating the specially abled minor girl who was allegedly raped and abandoned near a flyover in Rajasthan’s Alwar said there was injury in her private parts.

Dr Arvind, superintendent of JK Lone Hospital, Jaipur, said only police or a medical jurist can confirm whether there was any sexual assault. “We are only treating her… Yes, why not. It could be that (accident),” Dr Arvind was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Rajasthan police said no evidence had so far been found in the incident and the possibility of a sexual assault is less.

The minor girl was found bleeding in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, following which she was admitted to a hospital. The girl underwent surgery after which she was declared healthy and stable.

The Alwar Police has decided not to consider it as rape on the basis of the forensic report. A case was registered in this matter at the Malakheda police station.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of suppressing the case.

In a series of tweets with a video shared by Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Loksabha MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the collector of Alwar could be seen questioning girls who came to his office to protest against the rape case.

"The collector of Alwar is threatening the daughters who have come to protest against the cruelty that has happened to an innocent. Trying to scare them by asking for their father's mobile number. Collector sir, who is sitting above you, from whom we can complain against you, please tell his number too!" Shekhawat wrote.

"Any senior officer will try to suppress such a sensitive matter only when the order is received from the government. Gehlot ji is trying to cover up this episode through the administration because now questions are being asked to Priyanka Vadra," he further wrote.

