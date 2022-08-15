Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amrita Meghwal, former BJP MLA, allegedly attacked and threatened by miscreants

Published on Aug 15, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Meghwal in her compliant said while she was on her way to Jalore along with his brother, some people asked to stop their vehicle
An FIR was registered with Alwar gate police station. (Amrita Meghwal (Facebook))
Sachin Saini

Four unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle of former BJP MLA from Jalore, Amrita Meghwal. She was reportedly threatened on her way to Jalore from Jaipur on Sunday night.

An FIR was registered with Alwar gate police station.

Additional superintendent of police, Ajmer, Vikas Sangwan said the incident occurred near Nareli puliya when the accused allegedly stopped her SUV. They allegedly threatened her with gun.

Meghwal in her compliant said while she was on her way to Jalore along with his brother, some people showed hand to stop vehicle.

Also Read: BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Bharatpur

Three people came out of the vehicle, and another remained inside their SUV. She was threatened with a gun, and her vehicle windscreen was smashed with a stone.

A week ago, another BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier in 2021, the same MP was allegedly attacked, which she claimed was by the mining mafia after which she was given security cover by the state government.

