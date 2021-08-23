Home / Cities / Jaipur News / ArcelorMittal interested in establishing solar park in Rajasthan
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot with Arcelor Mittal chairman LN Mittal at his residence on Sunday. (Sourced)
jaipur news

ArcelorMittal interested in establishing solar park in Rajasthan

According to an official statement, the CM said industries were investing in the state through the Rajasthan Industrial Promotion Scheme-2019
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 09:47 AM IST

ArcelorMittal Group has expressed their interest to establish a 4,500 MW capacity solar park in Rajasthan with an investment of about 19,000 crore.

Group chairman LN Mittal met chief minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard at the latter’s residence on Sunday. According to an official statement, the CM said industries were investing in the state through the Rajasthan Industrial Promotion Scheme-2019.

Also Read | BJP cannot tolerate criticism, considers it sedition: Gehlot

In Rajasthan, a total of 11,297.65 MW of renewable energy plants have been installed as on 30-06-2021, which includes 6,580.7 MW of grid-connected solar power and 245.03 MW of off-grid or decentralised solar power.

It is estimated that Rajasthan has a solar energy potential of 142.31 GW.

