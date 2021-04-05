Around 70 including students test positive for Covid-19 at IIT-Jodhpur

Around 65- 70 people, including students and staff members, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at IIT-Jodhpur in Rajasthan since last week, according to officials. The officials also said most of the students, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease, belong to Gujarat and Odisha and returned to the institute to attend mandatory laboratory sessions. Block G3 of the campus has been declared a micro-containment zone owing to the cases reported, they added.

"Around March 11, some persons infected with Covid-19 had come here. They were from tribal villages Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur. Then the cases started increasing," P Singh, the deputy chief medical health officer (CMHO), said according to news agency ANI. "Now almost 65-70 people have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 cases are active. There is no serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. We have increased the sampling, so contact tracing can be done. Teachers are very less. Most of the infected patients are students,” Singh added.

Two hostel buildings on the campus have been reserved for the students and staff after contact-tracing of the positive students, according to spokesperson Amardeep Sharma.

Jodhpur divisional commissioner Rajesh Sharma and deputy director (medical and health) Sunil Kumar Bisht also visited the campus on Saturday to review the arrangements done by the administration.

Rajasthan, which has witnessed an almost threefold increase in Covid cases within the past two weeks, has imposed fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside as well. The government has also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100. Night curfew has also been put in place in the state from 8pm to 6am.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus infections, which pushed the tally of the state to 339,325 while two fatalities took the death toll in the state to 2,829. Of the fresh cases, the highest of 258 was reported in Jaipur, followed by Kota with 225 and Jodhpur with 194. There have been 323,618 recoveries and the number of active cases in the state stood at 12,878 so far.