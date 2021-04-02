Fresh Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan nearly triple in last 10 days

The second wave of coronavirus epidemic has seen the new infections in Rajasthan nearly triple in the last ten days with 1,350 cases registered across the state on April 1, compared to 476 on March 21, said health department officials on Thursday.

Jaipur reported 242 fresh Covid-19 cases, the most in Rajasthan, followed by 139 in Kota, 123 from Udaipur, 114 in Jodhpur and 100 in Dungarpur. 90 cases were reported from Ajmer, 46 from Alwar, 10 in Banswara, 20 in Baran, 9 in Barmer, 4 in Bharatpur, 51 in Bhilwara, 33 in Bikaner, 8 in Bundi, and 91 in Chittorgarh.

Total Covid-19 infections registered in the state reached 334,499 on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to the report. One death each was reported from Churu, Kota, Jaipur and Nagaur districts, it said.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 9,563. So far, 322,114 people have recovered from Covid-19, the report said.

Vaccination for people in the age group of 49-59 began in the state on Thursday. A total of 2.09 crore people will be vaccinated in this age group.