Rajasthan imposes night curfew, closure of multiplexes: Check new guidelines

In order to control the surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew, ordered the closure of multiplexes, gyms and suspended classes from 1 to 9 in schools from April 5 to 19. According to the guidelines issued by the principal secretary (home), Abhay Kumar, the state government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100. A special drive will be carried out to ensure the wearing of face masks, social distancing and standard operating procedure (SOPs). Special efforts will also be made to increase the vaccination numbers, the guidelines said.

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded 1,729 coronavirus disease cases and two deaths, taking the infection tally to 339,325. So far, 2,829 people have died from the infection in the state.

Here are the latest guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government:

The Rajasthan government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside. Classes in colleges, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period. However, students can take their practical exams with prior permission. Nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier. It will be compulsory for travellers from outside the state to submit a negative coronavirus test report, not old than 72 hours before arrival in Rajasthan. The night curfew will remain in force from 8pm to 6am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited. However, home delivery of food has been allowed. The Rajasthan government has also advised people not to undertake inter-state travel.