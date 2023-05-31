No electricity bill for consumption of first 100 units of power in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced electricity bill waiver on consumption of power till first 100 units.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT_PRINT)

In a late night tweet, the chief minister announced, “We received a feedback which called for changes in the slabwise waiver on electricity bills. We also received feedback on fuel surcharge in the electricity bill in the month of May. As a result, the electricity bill for customers who consume less than 100 uni9ts power will be zero”. “The families consuming more than 100 units of power will receive a waiver for first 100 units. For the middle class, the customers will get free electricity for first 100 units. Their fixed charges, fuel surcharge and other charges for first 200 units will be waived off and the cost will be paid by the state government”, the chief minister added.Gehlot's announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in Rajasthan, launching his biggest attack on ruling Congress in the state.Addressing a poll rally in Ajmer, PM Modi took a swipe at the Congress' internal tussle between Gehlot and his adversary Sachin Pilot. “After several years, you made a stable government at the Centre in 2014. The BJP has respected your mandate. But you gave a mandate in Rajasthan five years ago. What did Rajasthan get in return? Instability and anarchy. For the past five years, ministers, MLAs and the CM are busy fighting with each other”, he said. Congress-ruled Rajasthan goes to polls later this year along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

