‘Why the revenge?’ Ashok Gehlot links CBI raids on brother Agrasen to Delhi stir for Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the raids carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the premises of his brother Agrasen in Jodhpur earlier in the day in connection with a fertiliser scam.

Speaking to reporters at the Jaipur airport, Gehlot said he had recently sought an appointment with the director of CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the chairman of the Income Tax Department.

"Time was sought on June 13. Two days later, the case was registered, and on June 17, there were raids (against Agrasen). This approach is beyond comprehension," he said.

Gehlot said that for the last 40-45 years, he has been doing his work, while Agrasen has been doing his.

He linked his participation in the Congress protests in New Delhi against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED in the National Herald case to the raids at his brother’s residence. “Why is the revenge of my participation in the protests being taken on my brother?”

The Rajasthan chief minister also said that neither his brother nor his family is connected to politics in any way.

Gehlot further said that like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brothers, little was known about his family members too. “ No one knows his (PM Modi's) brothers. Similarly, no one knew my brother. Now the media is running news that CBI raids were done at my brother's residence. What is the fault of the family members of those who are in politics.”

The CBI’s searches at Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Jodhpur were carried out in connection with alleged corruption related to the export of fertiliser meant for farmers and subsidy being claimed on it. Searches were also carried out at 16 other locations in three states.

A case has been filed by the CBI against Agrasen and 14 others in the cse.

The Congress said the raids against Gehlot’s brother are vendetta politics, adding the party will not be silenced by such tactics.

"This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Government's brazen response! We will not be silenced," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

