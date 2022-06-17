CBI searches at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's residence

Searches were carried out on Friday morning by the CBI at the residence of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot, in Jodhpur. Rajasthan chief minister's brother has been under the scanner of probe agencies over alleged irregularities in exports of fertilisers meant for Indian farmers.

A case was earlier filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The investigation is linked to the export of Muriate of Potash or MoP, which is essential for plant growth and quality. Gehlot has been accused of selling the MoP, which he got at subsidised rate, to firms abroad.

The ED had filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for alleged illegal transactions between 2007 and 2009. Officials had earlier said that the MoP was sold to companies in Malaysia and Singapore as industrial salt. MOP is a restricted commodity for export under the foreign trade policy.

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate quizzed Agrasen Gehlot over the case.

The probe - based on an investigation carried out by the customs department and the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) in 2009 in the export of Muriate of Potash or MOP worth ₹57 lakh in 12 consignments the same year - has led to several summons and searches linked to Ashok Gehlot's brother.

As per the customs probe report, Agrasain Gehlot “knowingly opted to become a part of the syndicate in the entire chain of the conspiracy by facilitating the said consortium (of private companies) by supplying subsidized MOP, which was meant for sale to farmers only and forged documents for which he admittedly gained a certain amount as his commission”.

The case - which is investigating the alleged irregularities in procurement and export of subsidised muriate of potash or MOP meant for farmers and investigation - was finalised in 2013.

(With inputs from ANI)

