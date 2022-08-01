At 270 mm, July rainfall in Rajasthan highest in nearly seven decades

Rajasthan received 270 mm of rainfall in July, the highest precipitation for the month in nearly seven decades, according to official data.

The meteorological department has predicted a fresh round of rains starting this week.

According to the data provided by the meteorological centre in Jaipur, the state recorded a rainfall of 270 mm in July -- 67 per cent more than the average of 161.4 mm for the month and the highest in nearly seven decades.

In 1956 the state had recorded 308.7 mm of rainfall in the month of July. In July last year Rajasthan received 130.8 mm of rain.

The July rainfall in the state stood at 288 mm in 1908; 281.6 mm in 1943; 270 mm in 2022; 262.3 mm in 2015; and 252.3 mm in 2017.

The lowest July rainfall of 7.2 mm was recorded in 2002. During the entire monsoon season that year, the state had only recorded 175.6 mm rain, which is the lowest rainfall recorded till date.

Most of the southwest monsoon rains in Rajasthan occur in the months of July and August.

Western districts of the state received the maximum rainfall this July. Sri Ganganagar district alone received 252.3 mm of rain, which is 235 per cent more than the average (75.3 mm).

This time the monsoon had entered the state on June 30. The first round of rain is almost over and the second spell is expected to start this week.

According to the meteorological centre, with shifting of the monsoon trough towards its normal position once again, rain activities are likely to increase in the northern and eastern parts of the state from August 3.

On August 4, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Kota division and adjoining districts of east Rajasthan.