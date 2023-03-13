Rajasthan man sets Guinness World Record for longest bicycle journey

Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, 34, from Rajasthan’s Barmer has set a Guinness World Record for the longest bicycle journey in a country by cycling 30,121.64 km. Narpat Singh Rajpurohit. (HT PHOTO)

Rajpurohit, who got his certificate on Thursday last, said he started his journey from Jammu in January 2019 and completed it in April 2022 in Jaipur. The journey covered 29 states.

Rajpurohit said the Covid-19 lockdown halted his journey in Tamil Nadu for around four months and he would often eat just biscuits. He added he also planted 93,000 saplings during his journey.

He also said he faced problems in coastal areas where he would often be drenched in sweat due to high humidity, but was able to complete his journey with the help of a GPS system. Singh also fractured his hand in an accident.

“I had only one target of taking my campaign to save the environment to the maximum number of people. I went to schools, colleges, and railway stations to distribute saplings... I held gatherings at around 1400-1500 locations during the journey to convey the message of why it is important to save the environment.”