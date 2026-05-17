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Beyond Jaipur's forts, a doll museum preserves miniature world of cultures

Beyond Jaipur's forts, a doll museum preserves miniature world of cultures

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, In a city celebrated for its grand forts and opulent palaces, a quieter and lesser-known treasure survives away from the usual tourist trail the Doll Museum tucked inside the Seth Anandi Lal Poddar School for the Deaf and Mute on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg preserving a fascinating collection of dolls from around the globe.

Beyond Jaipur's forts, a doll museum preserves miniature world of cultures

Step inside, and the bustle of Jaipur fades into a soft hum of stories told not through words, but through over 500 dolls each carrying the identity of a place, people, and culture.

From Rajasthan's vibrant attire to the intricate traditional costumes of nearly 60 countries, the museum feels like a miniature globe frozen in time.

Established in 1974 by Kanti Kumar Poddar and inaugurated in 1979 by then chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the museum originally known as Bhagwani Bai Sekhsaria Gudia Ghar was envisioned as an educational space. Today, it remains just that, though with far fewer visitors than it once had.

Principal Bharat Joshi walks through the narrow aisles like a custodian of memories. He points to dolls from Japan delicate wooden Kokeshi figures, festival-themed Namahage and Tanabata dolls and then to displays from countries like Sweden, Egypt, Mexico, and Iran.

Yet, despite its richness, the museum struggles in silence.

"Once a regular stop for school excursions, it now sees only a trickle of visitors. Lack of promotion and the tendency of tourist guides to stick to Jaipur's marquee attractions have pushed this unique space into obscurity," Joshi said.

With a modest entry fee and a vast world within its walls, the museum stands as a reminder that not all heritage is monumental some of it is small, delicate, and waiting patiently to be rediscovered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Beyond Jaipur's forts, a doll museum preserves miniature world of cultures
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Beyond Jaipur's forts, a doll museum preserves miniature world of cultures
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