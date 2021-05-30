Bikaner’s oxygen mitra model gets PM Narendra Modi’s praise

Bikaner’s innovative ideas to save oxygen, crucial for treatment of severe Covid-19 cases, and bring delivery of non-Covid healthcare to people’s doorsteps through mobile OPDs (outpatient department) have won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the efforts of 12 other district magistrates (DMs) from across the country, according to senior Central government official.

In a letter seen by HT, Union secretary health and family welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, has advised all health secretaries of states and Union Territories (UTs) and DMs to include such 14 innovations and best practices suggested by their colleagues in the respective Covid-19 management strategies.

Five district collectors in Rajasthan were chosen for the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18 and 20 to discuss Covid management and share best practices.

It was here that Bikaner DC Namit Mehta briefed the PM about his initiative to run 6 mobile OPDs at the block level to provide non-Covid essential treatment. Mehta said also introduced one mobile dental OPD in the district.

He also elaborated how a newly-introduced protocol has helped the district save huge amounts of medical oxygen everyday at a time when its shortage was resulting in deaths and panic around the country.

“The administration has put in place a combination of best practices, spanning from correct identification of oxygen requirement in patients, monitoring the use of oxygen based on actual need, plugging leakages and irregularities in supply and forecasting the demand,” said the Bikaner collector.

He added that 200 Oxygen Mitras were deputed to monitor oxygen usage in wards of Covid care facilities, resulting in saving of over 200 oxygen cylinders out of 18,000 cylinders used daily. Mehta said the practice had reduced the usage of oxygen helping save 6,000 cylinders in a month.