BJP leader moves HC seeking acceptance of Congress lawmakers’ mass resignation

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore on Thursday moved the Rajasthan high court seeking acceptance of the joint resignation that over 90 ruling Congress lawmakers submitted in September to prevent Sachin Pilot’s possible nomination as chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s successor.

Rathore said the government has lost the assembly’s confidence because of the mass resignation but it continues to take decisions by holding Cabinet meetings. He said there has been a constitutional failure as a result of the non-acceptance of resignation, which prompted him to move the court.

“It was required [to] clarify the situation on the constitutional crisis since September 25,” he said. He said infighting forced the lawmakers to challenge the party’s leadership and that they voluntarily resigned. “The resignation was handed over to the speaker but even after two months, it has not been accepted. The ministers and lawmakers who resigned are still occupying constitutional posts...they have no right to continue.”

Rathore said it is the right of the lawmakers to voluntarily resign. “The speaker did not have any information about 91 lawmakers being forced to sign or their resignation letter being forged...the resignation was presented to the speaker personally in writing with signatures. Accepting it without any delay is binding on the speaker as per rules.”

Rathore said he wrote to the speaker regarding the decision on the resignation. “But even after that...Gehlot has remained the chief minister.” He added the speaker should not misuse his position for political purposes. He said the political situation in Rajasthan is heading towards the President’s rule or snap elections.

Congress leader Mahesh Joshi hit back calling it ridiculous that leaders of the BJP, which has weakened the constitutional institutions, are now speaking about the Constitution.

