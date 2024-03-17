‘BJP propagated lies, misled people to come to power’: Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the latter propagated lies and misled people to come in power, and appealed to people to support the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, assuring that the party will raise people’s issues inside and outside the assembly and Parliament. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (File)

Taking to X, Gehlot in a video said, “Recently, the assembly polls were held and we all were confident that the government will repeat. Even the public shared the same sentiment because of the work done, schemes in sectors such as education, health and social security…there was not any sector left unattended. The number of employments provided during our government -- around three lakh-- were not given anywhere in the country. The state was being talked about across the country and abroad because of the schemes, which were even adopted by many states. But unfortunately, in the election campaign, the Union ministers leveled false charges on us, even the PM stated that the Hindu’s were given ₹5 lakh and the Muslims ₹50 lakh as compensation…it became a slogan, which was a lie.”

He said, “The accused in the killing of Kanhaiya Lal were arrested in two hours, ₹50 lakh compensation and jobs to children were given in the case. The case was taken by the NIA (National Investigation Agency), who did nothing…had it been with us the accused would have been hanged by now.”

“Unfortunately, they propagated lies about crime, rape cases, law and order, because of which the people got misled and our government didn’t repeat,” he added.

He further said, “Now its has been three months the government (BJP) formed in Rajasthan and they have not started working yet. They are either working to close the schemes started by us or weakening them. Even the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitr were removed. The ration shops aren’t getting their due commission, and there are many examples showing that the government isn’t working.”

“Twice BJP MPs won all the 25 seats but had any one of them raised state’s voice in the parliament? Though we have lost in the assembly elections, our percentage of votes wasn’t reduced, rather it was increased, which shows that people have faith in us. The Congress received 16 lakh more votes than last time, and if the people bless us and we win Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, then the central government would also learn a lesson,” Gehlot said.

“I want to appeal to public to support congress and its candidates, if they win, we will raise Rajasthan’s issues- be it ERCP, interstate water issues, Old Pension Scheme or other big projects. They (BJP) will level false charges and misguide,” he said.

Commenting on Gehlot’s charges, BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj said, “The statement of Gehlot is out of frustration as he can foresee the defeat in Lok Sabha polls, and that’s why neither him nor other senior Congress leaders are contesting. The BJP is winning all 25 seats of Rajasthan.”