News / Cities / Jaipur News / BJP releases first list for Rajasthan assembly polls, fields 7 MPs

BJP releases first list for Rajasthan assembly polls, fields 7 MPs

ByHT News Desk
Oct 09, 2023 04:39 PM IST

BJP releases first list for Rajasthan assembly polls, fields 7MPs

BJP issues first list of 41 candidates including 7 MPs for Rajasthan Assembly polls.

Rajasthan elections (PTI)
Rajasthan elections (PTI)

The list of candidates was officially finalised during a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 1, chaired by BJP President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The BJP has nominated Rajyavardhan Rathore, representing Jhotwara, and Diya Kumari, a Member of Parliament from Vidhyadhar Nagar.

On being fielded by the BJP as a candidate in the upcoming Rajasthan election, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "I am thankful that the BJP workers and PM Modi believed that I will be able to replicate the kind of work that I did as an MP, in Vidhan Sabha. A major change is required in Rajasthan..."

Additionally, Baba Balaknath will contest from Tijara, and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

Full list here

Rajasthan will go to the assembly polls in a single-phase voting on November 23 and the counting of votes will be on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out