BJP releases first list for Rajasthan assembly polls, fields 7 MPs
BJP releases first list for Rajasthan assembly polls, fields 7MPs
BJP issues first list of 41 candidates including 7 MPs for Rajasthan Assembly polls.
The list of candidates was officially finalised during a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 1, chaired by BJP President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting.
The BJP has nominated Rajyavardhan Rathore, representing Jhotwara, and Diya Kumari, a Member of Parliament from Vidhyadhar Nagar.
On being fielded by the BJP as a candidate in the upcoming Rajasthan election, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "I am thankful that the BJP workers and PM Modi believed that I will be able to replicate the kind of work that I did as an MP, in Vidhan Sabha. A major change is required in Rajasthan..."
Additionally, Baba Balaknath will contest from Tijara, and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.
Full list here
Rajasthan will go to the assembly polls in a single-phase voting on November 23 and the counting of votes will be on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
- Topics
- Bjp