BSF jawan dies by suicide near Pakistan border in Barmer: Police

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide while on duty along the Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday morning, police said.

The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. (Representative file image)

The jawan was 24 years old and a resident of Tripura,

The police is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

Police said the jawan took the extreme step around 8am.

He was on duty when the incident occurred.

Upon hearing the sound of the fire, soldiers rushed and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Later, higher officials of the BSF and police were informed. The deceased jawan was posted in BSF’s 83 battalion.

Police said that family members of the deceased have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post mortem.

Meanwhile, the BSF has launched a probe into the matter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

