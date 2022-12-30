Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Burglars ransack MP Hanuman Beniwal’s residence, 30 mts away from police station

Burglars ransack MP Hanuman Beniwal's residence, 30 mts away from police station

Published on Dec 30, 2022 03:26 PM IST

The complaint mentioned around ₹1.50 lakh in cash, silver and gold jewellery, blankets, quilts, taps and bathroom accessories were among the things stolen from the house

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party founder and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. (File Photo)
Sachin Saini

Unidentified burglars broke into the official residence of Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal in Jaipur, barely 30 metre away from the police station, and fled with cash and several valuables earlier this week, the police said.

The Jalupura police have registered a case and initiatied a probe into the matter.

Informing about the crime on Twitter, Beniwal said, “Today, a case of theft came to my notice at my official residence in Jalupura, Jaipur. As soon as I got the information, I went to the spot and spoke to the state home secretary regarding the matter.”

“The incident in a residence just 30 metre away from the Jalupura police station and just 200 metre away from Jaipur police commissionerate is a big blot on the police system,” he said.

“Some cash, jewellery and documents were stolen from the residence, and an FIR has also been lodged. The law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed and thieves and criminals are committing offences fearlessly,” he tweeted.

In the FIR, lodged by Beniwal’s employee Om Prakash, states that the MP came on December 25 and left the very next day. On December 29, he along with Beniwal’s wife, children and a security officer reached the bungalow around 10 pm and found that the locks were broken and things were stolen.

The complaint mentioned around 1.50 lakh in cash, silver and gold jewellery, blankets, quilts, taps and bathroom accessories were among the things stolen from the house.

Earlier on July 16 this year, a car belonging to Beniwal’s MLA brother Narayan was stolen from his residence in Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur. The vehicle was later traced to Jodhpur two days later.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

