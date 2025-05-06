CBI registers case in license fee forgery at Jodhpur railway station

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six contractors and unidentified public servants in connection with misappropriation of license fees under parking stand and toilet facility contracts at Jodhpur railway station. The accused named in the FIR includes six people including two contractors. (Representative file photo)

The case pertains to the fraudulent handling of demand drafts, suspected collusion with railway employees, and evasion of dues, resulting in a revenue loss of over ₹64 lakh to the Indian Railways between 2023-2025.

An official familiar with the matter said on Tuesday that the first information report (FIR) was registered following a detailed complaint by senior divisional commercial manager, North Western Railway, Jodhpur. The complaint highlights financial and criminal misconduct uncovered during reconciliation of earnings across Jodhpur division, particularly at eight locations where parking and sanitation facilities were contracted out.

According to the complaint, six firms and individuals submitted a total of 15 demand drafts amounting to ₹39,43,725 as license fees. However, these demand drafts were found to be cancelled, and the funds were illegally encashed into the purchasers’ personal accounts instead of being deposited in the railway’s account. Moreover, the accused parties failed to pay license fees and other dues throughout the contract or quotation period, culminating in a total revenue loss of ₹64.42 lakh.

The accused named in the FIR includes six people including two contractors.

In addition, the CBI has booked unknown public servants.

“The pattern of forgery suggests a well-planned conspiracy that could not have been executed without the active or passive involvement of insiders,” said an official.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 465 and 471 (forgery and use of forged documents), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.