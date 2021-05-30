Churu hottest place in Rajasthan at 45.6 degree Celsius
Churu was recorded as the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum of 45.6 degree Celsius on Sunday.
Bikaner and Phalodi recorded 45.4 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature in Ganganagar, Sawaimadhopur, Pilani, Kota recorded 45, 43.7, 43.1 and 42.2 degrees, respectively, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.
Meanwhile, Ganganagar and Churu received 5.2 mm and 1.6 mm rains till evening.
The department has forecast thunderstorm and dust storm in north western parts of the state over the next four-five days.
