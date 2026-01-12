Class 12 student kidnapped, gang raped inside moving car in Bikaner: Police

According to the police report, the student had left her home for school on the morning of January 6. The two accused arrived in a car, forcibly dragged her inside, and kidnapped her. The duo also intimidated the girl.
The accused abandoned the girl and fled the scene after residents of a neighboring village grew suspicious of the vehicle and forced it to stop.
Based on the complaint, Napasar Police registered a case.
“A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Sunday and the investigation will proceed further once the medical report is received. As of now, no arrests have been made” Sharma added.