Class 12 student kidnapped, gang raped inside moving car in Bikaner: Police

A class 12 student was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two persons inside a moving car Rajasthan’s Bikaner, police said on Monday. The accused took turns to sexually assault the student after kidnapping her while she was on her way to school. (Representative file photo)

Himanshu Sharma, circle officer of Gangashahar police circle said the accused took turns to sexually assault the student after kidnapping her while she was on her way to school.

“The incident occurred on January 6 in the Napasar police station area, but the case was registered on January 11 following a complaint filed by the student’s family”, the officer said.

According to the police report, the student had left her home for school on the morning of January 6. The two accused arrived in a car, forcibly dragged her inside, and kidnapped her. The duo also intimidated the girl.

The accused abandoned the girl and fled the scene after residents of a neighboring village grew suspicious of the vehicle and forced it to stop.

Based on the complaint, Napasar Police registered a case.

“A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Sunday and the investigation will proceed further once the medical report is received. As of now, no arrests have been made” Sharma added.