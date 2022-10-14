Coal India inks MoU with Rajasthan govt to set up 1,190 MW solar power plant

The Coal India Limited (CIL) signeda Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam limited (RVUNL) on Thursday for setting up a 1190 MW solar power plant in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

The plant will be installed in a 2000MW solar park being developed by RVUNL in Poogal area of Bikaner.

“Rajasthan today has become a leading state in the field of renewable energy. With the introduction of new solar and wind energy policy, and simplification of rules by the state, continuous investment is coming in the field of renewable energy”, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said.

In the recently held Invest Rajasthan Summit too, maximum MoUs were signed in the field of solar energy.

CM Gehlot said Coal India’s MoU of ₹5,400 crore for solar project with RVUNL is a sign of good coordination between the state government and the Centre.

“With the establishment of solar park, uninterrupted power supply can be made to the common man along with saving coal and reducing pollution,” he said.

He said under the joint aegis of RVUNL and CIL, a solar park with a total power generation capacity of 2000 MW will be established in Poogal tehsil of Bikaner district.

Out of this, 1190 MW capacity solar project will be set up by Coal India, while 810 MW capacity solar project will be set up by RVUNL.

The state government has allotted 4,846 hectares of land for the solar park, in Bikaner.

Gehlot said in order to give the benefit of increasing investment in the field of solar energy in the state, the work of production and assembly of necessary equipment for setting up solar power plants should be done in the state itself. This will create new employment opportunities at the local level.

On coal supply and shortage, the CM said coal supply has been affected due to interruption of mining in the coal mines allotted to the state in Chhattisgarh, but the number of coal rakes available to the state has been increased in coordination with the central government and Coal India Limited. This has ensured smooth coal supply in the state.

He continued that the cancellation of the order of the central government to buy 10% of the state’s requirement in the form of expensive imported coal has also reduced the economic burden on the state. He said that the national target of developing 500 GW capacity renewable energy by 2029-30 would be achieved only with good coordination between the Central and State Governments.

Rajasthan stands first in the country by setting up 14,825 MW solar power projects.

The state government is making continuous efforts to connect the common man with solar power generation and solar rooftop plants of 835 MW capacity have been set up in the state.

Union minister of coal, Prahlad Joshi said sufficient reserves of coal are available in the country and coal supply will be ensured to the states as per the requirement.

Road to rail and rail-sea-rail options are also being provided to the states to ensure smooth transportation of coal. He said that India is at the forefront of the fight against global warming.

