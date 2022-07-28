AIPEF seeks withdrawal of Centre’s decision to ‘force’ power companies to import coal
: Questioning the Union government’s instructions to “force” the power generation companies to import 10% coal when there is no shortage of the same in the country, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has sought withdrawal of the decision and reimbursement of extra expenditure incurred on imported coal.
“Parliament on Monday was informed that there is no shortage of coal in the country, then why does the ministry of power issued instructions for the importof 10% requirement of coal to all the generating companies in a time-bound manner,” said AIPEF, which has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking withdrawal of the coal import instructions.
AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta on Wednesday said that now under the new clarification given by the coal and mines ministry, the extra cost of imported coal must be reimbursed by the ministry of power.
It may be mentioned that under the “administrative coercion” by the ministry of power, most of the state generating companies, thermal power stations, as well as central sector thermal stations such as NTPC, were forced to give consent for the import of coal, Gupta said.
The power ministry wrote to all state generating companies that if blending with domestic coal is not started by June 5 then the domestic allocation of the concerned defaulter thermal power plants will be further reduced by 5%, he said, adding that it’s a clear threat to buy the imported coal.
In the past few months, all states and even private generation companies have been directed to import 10 % coal. Those vacillating were threatened by the Centre of stoppage of supply from the Coal India, he said.
Gupta said that in this context now, the extra expenditure incurred by the state thermal and state Gencos for forcible import of coal should be reimbursed to the states who were forced to import coal while there was no shortage of coal in the country.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
