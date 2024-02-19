 Congress tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joins BJP - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Jaipur / Congress tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joins BJP

Congress tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joins BJP

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2024 05:35 PM IST

Malviya, who began his political career in his student days with the ABVP, lauded PM Narendra Modi for his developmental politics.

Senior tribal leader and Congress Working Committee member Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that BJP is the only party that stands for development and there is no alternative to the saffron party.

Malviya said he decided to join the BJP as he sees no alternative to the party in the country. (ANI file photo)
Malviya said he decided to join the BJP as he sees no alternative to the party in the country. (ANI file photo)

There were reports of Malviya joining the BJP in Delhi, but the former Congress leader joined the BJP in Jaipur in presence of state party president CP Joshi, state incharge Arun Singh, former MLAs Arun Chaturvedi and Rajendra Rathore.

After joining, Malviya who is MLA from Bagidora, submitted his resignation.

Malviya who began his political career in his student days with the ABVP, later joined Congress.

He said he decided to join the BJP as he sees no alternative to the party in the country.

Joshi said BJP was strengthened by Malviya’s entry as he is a strong tribal leader.

“Leaders in other parties do not have faith in their own parties. They have faith in Modi ji so they are coming to BJP”, Joshi said.

Policial commentator Manish Godha said, “For BJP, Malviya’s entry will boost its prospects in the tribal region of Banswara and Dungarpur. The party failed to perform up to the mark in the assembly election in the region.”

In the nine assembly segments in Banswara and Dungarpur, BJP won only two seats while the Congress won five and the Bharatiya Tribal Party won two.

Malviya said Congress did not have any long term vision.

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malviya also emphasised that his decision to join the BJP was driven by the prospect of development in the tribal region.

“India’s stature has grown in the world. BJP is the only party that can take the country on the path of progress. It is the only party that can develop the tribal areas”, he said.

