Covid in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot donates 1 month salary to CM relief fund

Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Congress MLA Sachin Pilot wrote a letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution.(File photo)

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has donated his one month's salary to the chief minister’s relief fund as a contribution for the fight against coronavirus.

Pilot is the Congress MLA from Tonk.

He wrote a letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution.

Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.

