Follow lockdown guidelines with sincerity, Rajasthan CM Gehlot tells people

As a strict lockdown came into force in Rajasthan from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, chief minister Ashok Gehlot asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility.

Lockdown restrictions were already there in the state but the state government on last Thursday decided to make it more stringent from May 10 to 24.

Gehlot tweeted the lockdown guidelines, saying there is a complete lockdown from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24.

He asked the people of the state to follow the guidelines with sincerity and responsibility.

Under the complete lockdown, movement from one district/village to another district/village except in case of medical emergency, wedding functions, movement of all vehicles except those engaged in medical services are prohibited and several other restrictions are also there in addition to the guidelines issued earlier.

The state government has called it "Pandemic Red Alert Public Discipline Lockdown".

Places of worship are also closed, MGNREGA works have been suspended and movement from one city/village to another city/village within the state is prohibited, except medical emergency cases, under the lockdown.

Those coming from outside the state will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report which should be not older than 72 hours.

In case there is no negative report, the person will be quarantined for 15 days.

In order to prevent migration of workers, works are permitted in factories, construction sites and industrial units have been asked to operate buses for workers.