Covid-19: Rajasthan records 498 fresh cases, three deaths

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded three more deaths linked to Covid-19 and reported 498 fresh caseload additions, according to a Health department report.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 3,440.
One death was recorded each in Barmer, Bharatpur and Dausa, the report said.

Jaipur has recorded the highest number of fresh infections with 110, followed by 46 in Udaipur, 41 in Ajmer, 38 in Chittorgarh, 37 in Bharatpur, 35 in Jodhpur and 26 in Bikaner.

The state's active caseload currently stands at 3,440, it said.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
