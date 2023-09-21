Cow smugglers flee after firing at cops in Rajasthan’s Deeg: Police

Rajasthan’s Deeg police on Thursday said they came under attack from alleged cow smugglers in the district’s Mewat region, who fled away after firing at them.

Rajasthan’s Deeg police conducting raids to nab cow smugglers (HT Photo)

The incident took place in the Kanwari village on early Thursday morning when the alleged smugglers carrying cattle in a mini truck were stopped by the police.

When a police team led by Girraj Prasad Meena from Pahari Police Station tried to catch them, they opened fire and fled through the agriculture field, said officials aware of the matter.

Police have identified one of the smugglers as Kada alias Kasim Mev, a native of Kanwari village, and have launched a search operation to nab the gang.

Meena said that a search operation is being conducted in the area to nab five smugglers.

Police said they registered a complaint against five alleged cow smugglers under section Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation Temporary Migration or Export) Act 1995.

Deegs’ Mewat region has been infamous for cow smuggling, where the state government set up five police outposts to control cow smuggling in 2014.

Last week, Rajasthan’s Dausa police arrested three alleged cow smugglers after an overnight search operation.

