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Cyber fraud racket busted in Rajasthan with arrest of 17 people

Cyber fraud racket busted in Rajasthan with arrest of 17 people

Published on: May 02, 2026 08:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, The Rajasthan Police has busted a statewide cyber fraud racket and arrested 17 people for allegedly duping an accountant of 5.30 crore by impersonating his company's chairman on WhatsApp.

Cyber fraud racket busted in Rajasthan with arrest of 17 people

The accused used the display photo and name of the chairman of a mining company to mislead the accountant into transferring funds to multiple bank accounts, police said.

The complainant, Deependra Singh, lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline on April 24, stating that he received messages from a WhatsApp number posing as the company owner, directing him to urgently transfer money to two bank accounts.

Trusting the instructions, he transferred 5.30 crore, which later turned out to be fraud.

DIG Cyber Crime Shantanu Kumar Singh said on Saturday that special teams traced the bank transactions.

The probe revealed that the defrauded amount was routed through multiple accounts and later withdrawn in cash or converted into cryptocurrency and moved through hawala channels, Singh said.

Officials said gang members earned commissions ranging from 3,000 to 50,000 per account. Some withdrew cash and handed it over to the fraudsters, while others converted the money into USDT to conceal the transactions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Cyber fraud racket busted in Rajasthan with arrest of 17 people
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Cyber fraud racket busted in Rajasthan with arrest of 17 people
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