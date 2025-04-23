Pahalgam terror attack: Dubai CA killed in Kashmir was due to return to Dubai this week

A chartered accountant (CA)-based in Dubai, was among the 26 people killed during a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. Neeraj’s body will be airlifted to Jaipur on Wednesday evening via Delhi. (HT photo sourced)

“He came to attend a wedding function in Chandigarh. The Kashmir trip was suddenly planned. Wish he never had this plan,” recalled Prakash Udhwani, the uncle of 33-year-old Neeraj Udhwani.

Neeraj moved to Dubai from Jaipur with his parents when he was three years old. After his father, Pradeep Udhwani’s death ten years ago, Neeraj continued his job in Dubai. He used to stay in Dubai with his wife after their marriage in 2023, while his younger brother Kishore Udhwani returned to Jaipur with his mother Jyoti Udhwani.

“On April 16, Neeraj and Arushi came to Shimla via Chandigarh to attend one of their friends’ wedding. Later, he planned to visit Kashmir on April 20 when the rest of their friends left. He was supposed to return Dubai from Kashmir this week after the vacation,” said Prakash.

“They killed Neeraj,” Prakash recalled the phone call made by Neeraj’s wife.

Later, it was learnt that Neeraj went out of the hotel alone for some time on Tuesday afternoon while Ayushi stayed back.

“After a while, Ayushi heard some sounds of bullets and cries of people. She came out and realised some people had opened fire in the valley. When she was searching for her husband, the local police officials informed her at night that Neeraj is dead,” said Prakash.

Upon hearing the news, Neeraj’s brother Kishore immediately left for Kashmir.

Neeraj’s body will be airlifted to Jaipur on Wednesday evening via Delhi, said officials.

Neeraj’s family now demands a stringent action against those who killed their son.

“Those terrorists should be punished. The government should not leave them. We only want action against them. That would be the only justice to Neeraj,” Prakash said.

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.