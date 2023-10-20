Dushyant Chautala rules out possibility of JJP’s alliance with BJP in Rajasthan

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that his party will not tie up with state ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Rajasthan assembly elections on November 25. Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala in Bharatpur on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Bharatpur, Chautala said that the JJP is preparing to contest in 25-30 constituencies in Rajasthan on its own. “I hope that JJP will be the key to open the lock to Rajasthan assembly. We are preparing to contest on our own,” he said.

“I think the people of Rajasthan loved the ideology of Chaudhary Devi Lal,” he said referring to his great grandfather and former deputy prime minister of India.

