Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur

ANI | ByHT News Desk
Jul 21, 2023 05:02 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Rajasthan's Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 4.09 am and was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres, NCS said.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Although, no reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, “Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!”

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted 61 kilometres East of Mizoram's Ngopa in the early hours of Thursday, the NCS reported.

