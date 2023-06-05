ED raids in multiple places in Rajasthan in REET paper leak case; CM questions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with the alleged money laundering in the teachers’ recruitment exam paper leak case in the state, officials familiar with the matter said. ED on Monday raided simultaneously in several districts in Rajasthan, including Barmer, Dungarpur and Jaipur.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot questioned the ED’s move saying that the central agency does not have to interfere in the case when the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) is “doing a better job”. He said that the federal investigating agencies such as ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enter the state whenever an election is forthcoming. The Rajasthan assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

On Monday, ED raided simultaneously in several districts, including Barmer, Dungarpur and Jaipur. The officials said that the action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It was alleged that question papers for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), were leaked to aspirants in 2021 and 2022.

ED had registered a case of money laundering in the paper leak case on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirori Lal Meena. Officials familiar with the matter said that the agency had asked for the details of the accused named in the paper leak from RPSC officials. ED officials were also in touch with the special operation group (SOG) officials.

The agency had recently interrogated the accused in the case lodged in the Udaipur Central Jail. The officials cited above said that during the analysis of the recorded statements of the accused, ED suspected money laundering in the paper leak case.

On Monday, ED conducted a search at the house of AA Class PWD contractor Bhajanlal Bishnoi in Barmer. He was earlier arrested by SOG along with his niece Sohni Devi. It was alleged that Bhajanlal had bought a question paper for his niece but later he also sold it. SOG had recovered ₹71 lakh from him.

Searches were also conducted at RPSC member Babulal Katara’s house in Dungarpur and his official residence in Ajmer.

Searches were also conducted at paper leak mastermind Suresh Dhaka’s flat located in Ashapurna Society in Jaipur’s Vaishali Nagar. A search was also conducted at his house in Achalpur village in Sanchore.

Reacting to the ED raids, Gehlot said, “I want to say if anything is found then ED should help ACB. I would be happy if ED does a better job than ACB, but I want to tell ED officers not to come under pressure from higher authorities.”

Congress spokesperson RC Choudhary said, “Vyapam case in MP was the biggest paper leak scam in the country in which many witnesses were killed but central agencies never reached there. Is it due to political rivalry for which central agencies are interfering in the state?”

(with input from agency)