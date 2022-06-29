‘Fake news,’ says Rajasthan police as post claiming ‘biryanis to Udaipur accused’ goes viral
- On Tuesday he condemned the incident and said the culprits will not be saved. Meanwhile, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar appealed to people to have faith in the law and asked them to maintain law and order.
After Rajasthan police arrested two accused of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, a social media post has been making rounds on Wednesday, claiming those arrested will be served biryani in jail. In response, state police posted - a 'fake news alert'.
Sharing a screengrab of the post, the police tweeted: "A fake news story is going viral on social media. It is absolutely wrong. The Rajasthan police will take strict action against the heinous criminals involved in Udaipur crime. Police will not deal softly with anti-social elements." Rajasthan police is committed to maintain law and order in the state, it added.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the state will uncover the 'conspiracy' behind the cold-blooded murder of Kanhaiya Lal. "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome," he was quoted by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Udaipur Superintdent of Police Manoj Kumar appealed to people to have faith in the law and asked them to maintain law and order. "Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control," he said.
In order to prevent the situation from escalating, the authorities have suspended mobile internet services - as much to prevent the gruesome video from being circulated as to stop fake news, like the above, from being spread.
Additional police forces have been rushed to Udaipur and large gatherings banned.
Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered, had shared a social media post in support of suspended ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her comments in the Prophet Mohammed row. The two accused posted a video boasting about his killing and even threatened prime minister Narendra Modi.
Two-year-old pug with skin infection thrown from vehicle, owners booked
Mumbai: A two-year-old black female pug was allegedly thrown out of a running car in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion after its owners discovered that the pug was suffering from skin disease. The incident outraged animal rights activists and concerned residents, who filed a complaint against the owners of the pug - Avinash Jadhav, and Sachin Jadhav, both in the transport business, and Puja Haldankar. The three are residents of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion.
Demand for regular jobs: Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers warn of indefinite protest
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen-Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Wednesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staffers. They warned the authorities of an indefinite protest from Monday (July 4) onwards, if their demand is not fulfilled.
Gang war: Three held for murder bid on 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four days on, three men were arrested on Wednesday for opening fire at a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road over an inter-gang rivalry. The accused have been identified as Karandeep Kalia alias Karan of Harikartar Colony and Kunal Sharma alias both residents of Dharampura area, Abhay and Sameer Malik. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live bullets from their possession. Their aide Vishu Kainth is yet to be arrested.
Hours before resignation, Uddhav bids emotional farewell at state cabinet meeting
Mumbai: Four hours before hDB Patilresigned as chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional note while addressing what was the last state cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government on Wednesday.
Bharat Mala Project: Divisional commissioners appointed to settle issue of compensation for land acquisition
As farmers' unions are intensifying the protest to oppose land acquisition under the Bharat Mala Project, the government, in an attempt to defuse the situation, has appointed divisional commissioners as arbitrators to settle the issue of compensation. A massive protest, led by Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Joginder Singh Ugrahan , was organised at dana mandi in Kalakh village on Wednesday.
