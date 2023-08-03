Rajasthan: Minor girl allegedly raped, body burnt in coal furnace; four held

Four persons have been detained from Nrisinghpura village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on the suspicion raping a 14-year-old girl and later killing and burning her body in a coal furnace, police said on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

Police said that they received information about the incident from the family members of the minor girl who went looking for her after she went missing for several hours.

According to the girl’s brother, she went missing after leaving home in the morning to graze the cattle.

“We started looking for her in the afternoon when the cattle returned but my sister didn’t return with them,” he said.

He added, later in the night around 10pm they reached the coal furnace area looking for her and noticed human bones in one of the furnaces which was burning despite rainfall and informed the police immediately.

Police said upon receiving the information, they reached the spot and detained three persons from there who had confessed to the family about the alleged gang rape and murder before the police’s arrival.

“Police have also recovered the girl’s bracelets and shoes. A forensic team has been probed considering the seriousness of the matter. A DNA test will also be conducted of the bone samples found at the furnace for further investigation,” said Bhilawar police superintendent (SP) Adarsh Sindhu.

Kotri police station house officer (SHO) Khivraj Singh said that the accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. “The family is in the process of filing the formal report. We are waiting on the forensics report for further investigation,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Gurjar Mahasabha president and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kalulal Gurjar reportedly reached the spot and called on the district collector and the SP before conducting any forensics test of the samples.

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president C P Joshi on Wednesday formed a three-member state committee comprising MLA Anita Bhadel, state president of the BJP’s women’s wing Raksha Bhandari, and district-in-charge Atar Singh Badana to probe the matter and prepare a ground report.

“The incident has rattled everyone. It might not have happened anywhere in this country. Such incidents are tarnishing Rajasthan’s image. The chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) must resign immediately as he is already proven to be incapable of handling the home ministry. Why is he clinging to the chair like this?” Joshi said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal expressed grief over the incident and demanded the strictest punishment for the accused persons. “This is a heart-wrenching episode. Such incidents prove that criminals have no fear of the law in Rajasthan! After talking to the higher officials of the state government and the police on the phone, I have told them to take the strictest legal action against the accused in the case! I pray to God for the peace of the departed girl’s soul.” he wrote on Twitter.

Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar, who visited Kotri earlier on Thursday, said that he would speak to the higher authority for immediate sanctioning of compensation for the girl’s family. “I also demand the perpetrators of this heinous crime be hanged,” he said.

