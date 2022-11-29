Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Gold worth 31.43 lakh recovered from man at Jaipur airport

Gold worth 31.43 lakh recovered from man at Jaipur airport

jaipur news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:19 PM IST

The gold, weighing 582.2 grammes, was concealed in an emergency light by the passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Monday night.

Representational image.
PTI |

Gold worth 31.43 lakh has been seized from a man at the Jaipur airport, an official said.

The gold, weighing 582.2 grammes, was concealed in an emergency light by the passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Monday night, a customs official said.

Gold valued at 31,43,880 has been recovered from the passenger, who has been detained and under interrogation, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan jaipur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP