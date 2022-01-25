Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Goods train loaded with limestone derails in Jailsalmer, disupts traffic
Goods train loaded with limestone derails in Jailsalmer, disupts traffic

The derailment took place on the Jodhpur-Phalodi railway track between Jetha Chandhan and Thayath Hameera when the train was going to Asansol in West Bengal from Sanu in Jaisalmer.
A North West Railway spokesperson said a relief train has been dispatched to the derailment site and restoration work is being started. (Representational photo.)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:03 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Fifteen wagons of a goods train loaded with limestone derailed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, disrupting train traffic on the route, a railway spokesperson said.

The derailment took place on the Jodhpur-Phalodi railway track between Jetha Chandhan and Thayath Hameera when the train was going to Asansol in West Bengal from Sanu in Jaisalmer.

The engine of the goods train and two wagons behind it were safe and the derailment took place from the third wagon, a Government Railway Police source said, adding some of the wagons overturned.

A North West Railway spokesperson said a relief train has been dispatched to the site and restoration work is being started.

The official said the Jodhpur-Lalgarh train has been cancelled and seven other trains have been partially cancelled due to the derailment.

