Jaipur News
jaipur news

Heatwave conditions persist in parts of Rajasthan

Heatwave conditions persist in parts of Rajasthan.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 09:23 PM IST
PTI |

Heatwave conditions persisted in some parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Phalodi (Jodhpur) recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 42.7 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 41.9 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 41.6 degrees Celsius and Vanasthali 41.2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Churu and Pilani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather will remain the same during the next 24 hours. Slight respite from heatwave conditions is expected on March 19, the MeT department said. 

