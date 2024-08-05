Heavy rains pound Jodhpur; 3 dead, 10 injured as factory wall collapses on huts

Jodhpur, Three persons died and 10 others were injured here when a wall of a timber factory collapsed on adjoining makeshift huts following heavy rains on Monday, police said. HT Image

Several other incidents of wall collapse were reported across Jodhpur as rains lashed the district throughout the day, inundating low-lying areas.

All the victims of the factory wall collapse were labourers working in different factories, they added.

The foundation of the wall had weakened due to sinking of the sand below building due to heavy rain, a police officer said, adding, "Due to this, the wall could not hold up and collapsed burying 10 makeshift huts built along the wall of the factory."

Nandu, Sunita and Manju all of them labourers lost their lives in the incident that took place in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

Treatment of the injured is underway at AIIMS, Jodhpur, they added.

The spell of heavy rain, which began around 2.30 am on Monday, continued the entire day with the city recording 50 mm rainfall, according to weather data.

The heavy rainfall caught the city off guard as usual, flooding many low-lying areas of the city and throwing life out of gear. Rainwater entered many houses in such areas, forcing the administration to rope in mud pumps to drain the water out.

Many areas got inundated due to which several houses and buildings suffered damages.

A wall of the government-run Sangaria School located in the outskirts of Jodhpur city has collapsed.

In Cherai village of the Osian police station area, a house belonging to a Bhil family collapsed due to waterlogging. In Singhasni of Luni, 30 to 40 goats died after a wall collapsed following the rains.

Flood-like conditions are being reported in Pali and Sojat. It has been continuously raining in Pali since Sunday night.

According to the meteorological department here, the district's highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded in the Sojat area at 261 mm.

Several roads are submerged and rainwater has entered the houses in many neighbourhoods of Sojat. Water has started flowing over the Bandi River causeway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.