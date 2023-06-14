Home / Cities / Jaipur News / IAS, IPS officers among five suspended for manhandling hotel staff in Rajasthan's Ajmer

IAS, IPS officers among five suspended for manhandling hotel staff in Rajasthan's Ajmer

PTI |
Jun 14, 2023 03:56 PM IST

The incident came to the fore after a video surfaced on social media where some people were seen thrashing employees of a hotel.

An IAS and IPS officers among five people were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing a hotel staff in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, officials said.

The alleged incident happened on the night of June 11, following which case investigation was handed over to a senior police official. (Screengrab)
Those suspended have been identified as Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner Giridhar, Officer on Special Duty (Gangapur city police) Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, Patwari Narendra Singh Dahiya, constable Mukesh Kumar and LDC Hanuman Prasad Chaudhary, they said.

The case investigation has been handed over to ADG vigilance.

The alleged incident happened on the night of June 11, following which case investigation was handed over to a senior police official.

The hotel management, in its complaint, alleged that an IPS officer along with three-four policemen had manhandled its staff late Monday night.

A case has been registered against five unidentified people at the Gegal police station of the district for assaulting hotel staff.

"We have handed over the case investigation to ADG Vigilance," DGP Umesh Mishra said.

The Rajput community has given a memorandum to Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore on Tuesday, demanding action against the police personnel in the case.

OSD Bishnoi, who is an accused in the matter, said that the hotel employees have made false allegations. On being informed about the fight, the police team went to the spot and persuaded them to pacify the matter.

According to an order of Ajmer SP Chuna Ram Jat, ASI Ruparam, Constable Gautam and Constable Mukesh have been sent to police lines. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

