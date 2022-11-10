‘If Pilot is not made CM...’: Rajendra Gudha’s message to Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot loyalist Rajendra Gudha hit out at chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanding Pilot should be made the CM. Threatening Gehlot, Gudha said Congress will be reduced to 10 seats in the 2023 state elections if this does not happen.

“If Sachin Pilot isn’t made the CM, then Congress will win only MLAs who could be accommodated in an SUV,” Gudha told reporters on Thursday.

“Sachin Pilot should have been made CM long back. Even now, if Pilot is made the CM, the government can repeat. If he is not, then Congress MLAs would be accommodated in an SUV. Sitting in it, all the MLAs will first visit the Char Dham (pilgrimage),” he said.

Congress MLA Divya Maderna also supported Gudha’s statement. Sharing the video of Gudha, Maderna also hit out at the bureaucracy.

“From the working style of the bureaucracy, it seems that the Congress has taken an unbroken resolution to put the government in Fortuner (SUV),” she wrote.

Even after statements are being made targeting the chief minister and the state government, Gehlot claims ‘all’s well in his government.’

“Neither it is there, nor it will happen. It is our fortune that our team is working well…we brought such a good budget and schemes because of which there is no anti-incumbency,” Gehlot said on Nov 4, denying anti-incumbency against the state government.

Amidst the rhetoric among the factions of Congress leaders over power centralisation and leadership, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra too had stated that such things are being noted at the party level.

Additionally, Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and minister Ashok Chandna on various occasions have questioned the bureaucracy and Gehlot’s leadership.

