Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar a day after release from jail

Published on Nov 10, 2022 05:42 PM IST

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here.

PTI |

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the "atmosphere of bitterness" and unite the country.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a movement to unite the country and end the atmosphere of bitterness. This should be welcomed,'' the Sena leader said.

He met Pawar to inquire about his health, he said. Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, was released on bail on Wednesday three months after his arrest in an alleged money laundering case.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
