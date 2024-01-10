India’s oldest tigress ST-2 dies of illness in Sariska

India’s oldest tigress ST-2 died of injuries while undergoing treatment, officials said. The tigress was responsible for repopulating tigers’ population in Sariska after they had vanished in 2008 due to poaching. The tigress had succumbed to its injuries on Tuesday and was cremated on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)

District forest officer, DP Jagawat, said, “The Tigress ST2 was suffering a wound on the tail and for the last three months she was kept in an enclosure and treatment was going on. On Tuesday evening, when no movement of the Tigress was observed, doctors checked and declared her dead.”

He said a team of forest employees was constantly monitoring her for 24 hours.

The 19-year-old tigress was responsible in increasing the tiger population in the reserve.

She was relocated from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve to Sariska in 2008 and since then she gave birth to Tigresses ST7, ST8 and ST14 and Tiger ST13.”

Forest minister Sanjay Sharma praised the forest officials for taking care of the tigress.

“Usually, tigers have a lifespan of 14-15 years, but this special tigress lived for 19 years. I have come to pay my homage to the tigress who (re)-populated Sariska. Like we care for our elderly, these forest officials cared for the tigress during her last days. Now, we are soon planning to bring more tigers from Ranthambore and Madhya Pradesh to Sariska”, he said.

Field director of STR (Sariska Tiger Reserve), RN Meena called the demise of the big cat a huge loss to the reserve, adding that 25 out of the 30 tigers in STR were her descendants.