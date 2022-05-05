After Jodhpur, internet suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara over fresh clashes
Internet services were on Thursday suspended for 24 hours in Bhilwara city of Rajasthan, informed district collector Ashish Modi, following an incident of violence in Sanganer area of the city last night. At least two persons were attacked by some unknown people while having food, news agency ANI reported quoting the district collector.
“Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter,” he said. It is not clear as of yet if it was an incident of communal violence.
Over the past few weeks, several incidents of religious clashes have been reported across India, including in Rajasthan. Clashes broke out on Eid in Jodhpur, following which the authorities imposed a curfew in the district and also shut down the internet.
Several parts of the town were under curfew till Wednesday and the mobile internet service remained blocked, police said.
Rajasthan police have arrested nearly 100 people in connection with the Eid violence in Jodhpur. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for violence.
Last month, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan after incidents of stone pelting during a religious procession. 35 people were reportedly injured in the clashes, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
-
Why Karnataka's cashew exports have halved
The southern state of Karnataka has been performing poorly in its cashew exports of late due to the poor quality of cashew seeds imported from other countries like Zimbabwe. The state, which is the fifth-largest exporter of cashews in the country, earned a mere 90.29 million dollars in 2020 to 2021 from exporting cashews, compared to the 188.42 million dollars it earned in 2017 to 2018, data from the government website showed.
-
Shah to arrive in Bengal today for first visit since 2021 assembly polls
Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on Thursday for his first visit to the state since Trinamool Congress swept back to power in the state last summer for the third time and amid rumblings within the Bharatiya Janata Party following its losses in by-polls and a series of defections. On Friday, he is likely to visit the Teen Bigha Corridor and interact with Border Security Force officers.
-
PSI scam: Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe; candidates approach Tribunal
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed the state government alleging that they are in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter. "PSI recruitment scam is worth ₹300 crores. We have no faith in the state' Crime Investigation Department' investigation. We demand a judicial inquiry monitored by a sitting High Court judge," Congress leader Siddaramaiah said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.
-
Covid-19: Patiala's law varsity declared hotspot after 71 students test positive
Massive Covid-19 outbreak was reported at Patiala's Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law after 71 students tested positive for the contagious virus, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. The university officials have been asked to vacate the hostels by May 10. With the emergence of 71 cases, the university has turned into a Covid hotspot. The Punjab government health officials including Patiala's civil surgeon visited the university to take stock of the situation.
-
The Jama Masjid at Feroze Shah Kotla makes for a perfect vantage point to see the Delhis of the past, the present, and the future. Situated on a raised platform, the mosque doesn't have a roof. Low walls line its north and south, while the Mecca-facing western wall is sculpted with niches. Each of these places encapsulates the pulse of today's Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics