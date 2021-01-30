Israeli embassy blast: Jaipur city on high alert

A high alert has been raised in Jaipur city after an IED blast took place near the Israeli embassy in the national capital of Delhi on Friday evening, according to a senior Rajasthan police official.

“After the blast in Delhi, a telephonic conversation took place between the top officers of Delhi police, intelligence agencies in Delhi and Jaipur police around 8.30 pm in the evening after which an alarm was raised,” said a top Rajasthan police official, who didn’t wish to be named.

The police officer added that security has been raised in the extra sensitive areas of the city, especially in the Walled City. However, there is no need to panic for the common people, he added.

“The city police have activated their sources and checking has been carried out in the sensitive zones of the city,” the police official added.

Meanwhile, the CISF has stepped up security at the Jaipur airport.

An explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening, prompting authorities to scale up security and sound a high alert in the national capital.

The blast caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" shattered the windscreens of three cars parked in the area.

The blast came on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel on January 29, 1992.

The IED device detonated at 5.05 pm near Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam Road which is just 150 meters from the Israel Embassy. Police said it has been scanning the area and have not found any battery or electronic device yet with which the explosion could have been triggered.